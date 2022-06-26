Port Coquitlam opens community centre for residents displaced by large apartment fire

Firefighters in Port Coquitlam extinguished a large fire in an apartment building on Wilson Avenue overnight.

Images from the scene show smoke, flames and significant damage to the three-storey building.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said in a Twitter thread Sunday morning that one person had been treated for a burn and one firefighter had been treated for smoke inhalation as a result of the blaze.

Just before 1 a.m., the city tweeted that firefighters were working to extinguish the fire at 2245 Wilson Ave., adding that it had opened up a reception centre for displaced residents at the Port Coquitlam Community Centre.

In an update later in the morning, the city said fire investigators had arrived at the scene and were collecting preliminary information on the cause.

Wilson Avenue was closed between Donald Street and Mary Hill Road due to the fire, the city said, adding that community centre parking could be accessed from Mary Hill and Kingsway.

