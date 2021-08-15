Port Dover, go-kart track closing, church outbreak: Top stories of the week

45K motorcyclists flock to Port Dover for Friday the 13th

Tens of thousands of motorcyclists made their way to Port Dover for Friday the 13th. Norfolk County declared the gathering a non-event earlier this summer due to the pandemic.

Pre-pandemic, dozens of vendors would be at the unsanctioned event but not this year, besides food vendors. Businesses In the area still had the doors opened.

On Saturday, OPP said there were between 40-45,000 people at Port Dover the day before and that it was a relatively peaceful event with only minor incidents occurring. However, officers were also responding to a number of crashes around the area involving motorcycles, including one fatal.

COVID-19 cases among children, teens rising in Waterloo Region

Cases of COVID-19 among Waterloo Region children and teens are on the rise, according to health officials, with more than half of the Tuesday cases coming from children and 25 per cent in those nine or younger.

"It's really not a surprise that you are seeing cases in the younger generation," said Ryan Imgrund, a biostatistician who works with several public health units in Ontario. "As we get more and more people vaccinated, especially those that are vaccine eligible, the 12 and over population, what's going to happen is that cases link into the under 12 population."

Health officials in Waterloo Region say the new cases among youth and teens highlight the importance of everyone getting vaccinated.

"It is important that everyone who is eligible get vaccinated as soon as they can because children under 12 are not yet eligible," a spokesperson for the region said in an email.

With the start of school only four weeks away, the province's top doctor says COVID-19 cases will go up in the fall, with how high they soar depending on each community's vaccination rate.

COVID-19 by the numbers (as of Aug. 15):

Waterloo Region: 18,658 confirmed cases, 286 deaths, 18,228 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 8,374 cases, 126 deaths, 8,204 resolved

Brant County: 3,485 cases, 20 deaths, 3,431 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 2,760 cases, 54 deaths, 2,693 recovered

Huron Perth: 1,965 cases, 57 deaths, 1,893 recovered

'It's natural progression': Erbsville Kartway to close after six decades in business

The Erbsville Kartway track is shutting down after more than 60 years in business.

“The equipment is getting old, the track is old, and there is a turnover of staff coming after this season,” said Steve Fries, the track owner.

Fries says the Waterloo go-kart track will operate for the next few months until shutting down in October. The Erbsville Kartway track first opened decades ago. Fries said at one point, it was probably the race track in Ontario in the early 1960s.

“It had a deep history in racing,” said Fries. “It opened in 1959 and go-karts were only invented in 1956."

The owner says the property is slated to be developed into single family lots.

25 COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Kitchener church

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Kitchener church is now linked to 25 cases of the disease, Speaking at the region's COVID-19 update on Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the outbreak is at the Nazarene Christian Congregation in Kitchener.

The outbreak was declared on Aug. 8 and is listed on the region's COVID-19 dashboard as "Place of Worship 5." Dr. Wang said Friday public health is now naming the church because of the number of cases involved.

Anyone who attended service on Aug. 1 is considered a high-risk contact and should isolate and seek testing immediately. Dr. Wang said lack of masks and distancing, along with singing, all increased risk of spread at the church.

Charges dropped against OPP inspector in Wayne Gretzky memorabilia fraud investigation

Charges have been dropped against an Ontario Provincial Police inspector in a fraud case involving Wayne Gretzky memorabilia. Insp. June Dobson was arrested by Brantford police in December 2020 after evidence was found during another investigation into memorabilia allegedly stolen from Walter Gretzky's home.

The Crown confirmed charges of fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust against Dobson were withdrawn. A statement from Dobson's lawyer said she was a long-time friend of Walter Gretzky, and he gave her a stick Wayne had used as a young boy more than a decade ago.