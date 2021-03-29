Port Hardy RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old

RCMP on Vancouver Island are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing youth.

Police are searching for Kristine Paul, 14, who was last seen in Coal Harbour around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Friends and family members say that it is out of character for her not to be in contact for this long, and are asking that she reach out to them if possible.

Police say they are also concerned for her wellbeing and have followed up on several leads and potential sightings. However, she remains missing as of Monday.

Paul is described as an Indigenous youth who stands 5'3" with a slender build. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.