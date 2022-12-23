Port Mann, Alex Fraser bridges closed due to ice bombs, winter conditions

Both the Port Mann Bridge and the Alex Fraser Bridge have been closed due to concerns about ice bombs dropping onto vehicles on the busy crossings.

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said freezing rain from the Lower Mainland's latest winter storm had accumulated on the bridge cables, creating a risk of falling ice.

“We have transitioned this morning into freezing rain, and our concern right now is there is traces of ice accumulating on the cable stays, the cable on the bridges themselves,” said Ashok Bhatti, the ministry’s executive director for B.C.’s South Coast.

Bhatti told CTV News that the closure was precautionary, and that he’s unaware if any falling ice has caused any damage to vehicles and/or people.

“The ministry does not want to take any chances,” he said.

On social media, officials also described "rapidly deteriorating" conditions on the Alex Fraser, where the freezing rain had left the roads slippery.

Last month, the province began preparations to prevent ice combs on both crossings, which includes the use of cable collar systems to remove ice and snow before it can accumulate.

The systems were installed after hundreds of vehicles were damaged by falling ice on the Port Mann back in 2012. Ice bombs have become more and more common on the Alex Fraser as well, though officials have noted they were rare for the first three decades the bridge was in use.

A previous statement from the ministry suggested climate change has resulted in "more frequent instances of falling ice and snow from bridge cables."

Friday's bridge closures came after hours of traffic impacts across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley brought about by the storm, which is expected to deliver a chaotic mix of snow, freezing rain and ice pellets into Saturday.

Bhatti says they’re closely monitoring the Fraser Valley region, which could see more closures as a result of the unpredictable conditions and significant amounts of freezing rain.

“Conditions can change quickly with the weather and we’ll have to make those decisions as they come,” said Bhatti.

No timetable is in place for when the bridges will reopen.

“We need to be able to run maintenance on those cables right now and we have crews stationed at those bridges themselves that are looking at that very thing,” said Bhatti.

Officials are urging the public to avoid non-essential road travel, if possible.

Forecasters predict more of the milder rainy weather that's typical for the region at this time of year will arrive Sunday and remain into next week.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach