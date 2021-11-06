Port McNicoll gathers for Remembrance Day ceremony
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
A Remembrance Day ceremony took place in Port McNicoll Saturday morning.
Members of the Royal Canadian Legion, Midland Pipes and Drums, and many local dignitaries were present at the ceremony.
While the ceremony was scaled down this year due to pandemic restrictions, the event provided an option for those who work during the week a chance to pay their respects.
"Today and this ceremony matter a great deal, to not only those of us in the legion but to those of us who live in this fine country we are all in," says Shawn McKinlay of Bayport Legion Branch 545.
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the weekend, including services in Newmarket, Cookstown and Wasaga Beach.
