Port Moody break-and-enters prompt police warning

A rash of break-and-enters in Port Moody, including one where someone woke up to find a stranger in their home, has prompted a warning from police.

Since May 1, the Port Moody Police Department says officers have received 12 reports, an exponential increase when compared to the same time last year.

"Many of the break-ins have occurred in parkade storage lockers, where thieves have made off with expensive items," says a news release issued Wednesday.

"However, there have been several break-and-enters to residences, some of which have been occupied."

The reports have been concentrated in the central areas of the city, police said.

Sharing the details of one case, police say they were called to a home in the Klahanie area on June 1.

"The homeowner was awoken by an intruder who entered … through an open window. The intruder was startled by the homeowner and quickly departed the residence," the statement form the department says.

"The motive of this break-and-enter is unknown. Thankfully, no one was harmed and nothing was stolen."

Police are encouraging people in the city to continue to report these incidents and to be vigilant about closing and locking doors and windows as the weather warms.

"Frontline officers are aware of this trend and have stepped up patrols in the community," writes spokesperson Const. Sam Zacharias.