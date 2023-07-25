Port Moody police release photo of attempted robbery suspects
Police in Port Moody are investigating an attempted robbery Tuesday morning in which two men allegedly wielded a weapon and assaulted a woman where she was working.
Authorities say they were called to Newport Village around 10 a.m.
"The suspects allegedly produced a firearm during the encounter and then assaulted a female employee," says a statement form the Port Moody Police Department.
"Thankfully, the employee did not suffer any serious injuries as a result. The suspects were unable to obtain any cash or products."
The suspects fled the scene in a gray SUV with an "obstructed licence plate," police added. The men were described as in their early 20s with slim builds, wearing dark clothes and surgical masks.
"This incident occurred in broad daylight and is very concerning for a safe community like Port Moody,” PMPD spokesperson Const. Sam Zacharias saidn in a media release, adding that investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam or surveillance video.
Anyone with information is urged to call 604-461-3456.
