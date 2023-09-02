iHeartRadio

Port of Orillia Pirate party underway this weekend


People on board at Orillia`s Pirate Party for the long weekend (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

The annual Pirate Party is back in Orillia. The event features musical acts, blacksmiths, cooking demos, games, and arts and crafts to unite cultures.

The event kicked off Friday, but a full day of festivities took over the city's waterfront on Saturday and will continue again on Sunday.

Organizers look forward to this weekend every year because of the economic growth generated throughout the weekend.  

12