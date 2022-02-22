Port Perry woman involved in crash charged with impaired driving

A Port Perry woman has been charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision last week.

Orillia OPP says it responded to a crash in Ramara Township on Highway 12 at Rama Rd, on Feb. 18 around 5 p.m.

The 63-year-old faces two charges, including having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

One driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in March.