A Port Severn woman says her recent lottery win will make retirement a little "more comfortable."

Margaret Ross won $100,000 with her Encore numbers in the Jan. 5 Lotto Max draw.

The 60-year-old human resources generalist said she was with her brother when she realized she had won. "We couldn't believe it. It was nice to share that moment with him."

Ross says she and her husband would like to travel when it's safe to do so. "I want to do an Alaskan cruise and maybe explore Australia."

She purchased her ticket at Esso on the Run on Lone Pine Road in Port Severn and matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order to win.