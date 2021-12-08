Port Windsor donates winter gear to Family Services

A special delivery to Family Services on Wednesday of 100 toques and 100 waterproof blanket mats from the Port of Windsor.

Port Windsor CEO Steve Salmons also donated more than $2,000 to the outreach program.

A nice gesture today by the @portwindsor. They gave 100 toques and blanket mats plus $2K to @FamServWE. pic.twitter.com/XkZD1tECja

Joyce Zuk, executive director of Family Services says the toques and mats will help their outreach team connect with people in need and gain their trust.

“If you can bring them something like a warm toque and a blanket of this quality and also with this donation we’re going to be able to purchase some gift cards to buy someone a hot cup of coffee,” Zuk said. “It’s a really critical way of getting people to engage with us and know we are going to help them.”

It’s estimated there are nearly 500 people in the city who struggle to find shelter from the elements.