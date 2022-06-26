Portable pyramids producing food for those in need in Victoria

You could call it a literal pyramid scheme: 28 physical pyramids set up on the grounds of Government House in Victoria.

Unlike in a metaphorical pyramid scheme, however, the people behind these pyramids aren't trying to get rich. They're trying to feed those in need.

Each of the 28 pyramids holds 136 plants, which the Harvest and Share Food Society distributes to local food banks when they're mature. When the weather co-operates, the group harvests as many as 600 plants per week.

"The City of Victoria Get Growing Victoria program provides us with the seedlings," said Allan Murr, the society's president, who first designed the pods on the back of a napkin 10 years ago.

The patented pyramids give the plants a healthy dose of nutrient-rich water every hour.

“The water drips back down into our trays and drains back into our reservoir and (gets) reused," Murr explained.

He initially launched a business with his design, growing 15,000 basil plants at a time.

"I was kind of dubbed the basil man at that point," Murr said.

Unfortunately for him, the idea didn't really catch on.

"(It was) not well received; perhaps ahead of its time," he said.

Murr – whose background is in IT – took a break from the basil business and put the pods in storage. But when the pandemic hit, he started thinking about how he could use them again.

"(Victoria City) Councillor Ben Isitt was talking about food security and I was just thinking, 'I have these pods stored and they should be used for something,'" Murr said.

A team of volunteers – including Murr and his daughter – maintain the plants and distribute them around the city.

One of the places they deliver their goods is the Quadra Village Community Centre's food share program, which has been seeing 1,000 people per month looking for help.

Kelly Greenwell, the centre's executive director, appreciates the work the Harvest and Share Food Society is doing.

"People like Allan that are looking for opportunities to give back to community and recognize the needs around them is so essential right now," Greenwell said.

Others are taking notice of the green pyramid scheme too.

"We do have about 20 of these at Microsoft's Seattle campus where they grow food for their employees," Murr said.

He's hoping this time around the pods will catch on and help more people gain access to fresh food.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island's Todd Harmer