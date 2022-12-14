Porter Airlines adding direct flights from Ottawa to these four destinations

You will soon be able to fly from Ottawa to four new destinations directly in Canada and the United States.

Porter Airlines has announced that starting on March 27, 2023, it will begin new daily non-stop flights from the Ottawa International Airport to Thunder Bay, Quebec City, Boston and Newark.

"Ottawa was our first destination when we launched in 2006, and it has always been a critical location for Porter throughout our history," Porter President and CEO Michael Deluce said.

"The network expansion in Ottawa shows our commitment to the Ottawa-Gatineau region and its people. We expect our presence in Ottawa will continue growing."

The daily non-stop routes will be served by the 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft.

The schedule will include one trip daily from Ottawa to Boston and Ottawa to Quebec City, and two flights a day from Ottawa to Newark and Ottawa to Thunder Bay.

Porter currently offers flights from the Ottawa Airport to Fredericton, Halifax, Moncton and Toronto.