Porter Airlines announces flight from Edmonton to Toronto
Porter Airlines will fly into Edmonton starting February 2023.
The Toronto-based carrier will fly from the Edmonton International Airport to Toronto Pearson once a day, with flights increasing to three times per day in April.
Connecting flights to Ottawa and Montreal will also be available.
Fares start at $250.
“This represents the introduction of Edmonton to our network and also a new approach to flying that Edmontonians haven’t experienced in the past,” said Kevin Jackson of Porter Airlines in a news release. “Our emphasis on high-quality service and competitive fares for every passenger sets Porter apart. No other airline does this and we are eager to remind Edmontonians that flying is something to look forward to."
Flyers will ride on the 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 airplane.
Flights also include no middle seats, complementary beer and wine, a selection of free snacks, free WIFI, and the option of fresh meals.
Porter currently operates flights out of Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and Ottawa, and the company says new routes will be announced regularly.
