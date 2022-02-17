Porter Airlines announces new non-stop routes to 3 Maritime airports

Porter Airlines is adding three new non-stop routes connecting Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to airports in Halifax, Fredericton, and Moncton, N.B.

Non-stop service to Halifax will begin April 7, featuring up to three daily roundtrips in the summer. Service to Fredericton and Moncton will start May 5, with one daily year-round non-stop flight each.

“These three established Porter markets in Atlantic Canada will see significant service improvements with new year-round, non-stop routes and many opportunities for convenient connecting flights,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines in a news release.

“It also demonstrates our commitment to investing in Billy Bishop Airport, which serves as an important regional transportation hub and provides exceptional access to central Toronto.”

The new service comes in addition to existing flights for each market that stop in Montreal or Ottawa.

The Fredericton International Airport Authority President and CEO Johanne Gallant said she is excited to see Porter Airline’s presence grow in the region.

“The Fredericton International Airport has continued to add options for travellers over the past year, in spite of the ongoing pandemic, and this latest addition further demonstrates the confidence airlines have in our market and our community,” said Gallant.

Gene Cabral, executive vice-president of PortsToronto and Billy Bishop Airport said the new routes will help Billy Bishop Airport recover from the pandemic.

“We welcome and celebrate announcements such as this one from Porter Airlines that demonstrates a commitment to providing improved and convenient access for Canadians, and reminds us of the importance of travelling and finding new adventures in areas near and far.”