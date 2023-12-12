Porter Airlines flight diverts to Toronto Pearson as 'precaution'

A Porter Airlines flight was forced to divert to Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday afternoon as a "precaution."

The aircraft, flying out of Montreal's airport just after 12:50 p.m., had nearly made it to Toronto's Billy Bishop airport – its initial destination – but had to redirect to Pearson.

A spokesperson for Porter Airlines said the diversion was due to a "hydraulic indication," which is now being assessed by the maintenance team.

"The aircraft landed safely at Toronto Pearson without incident," the airline said in a statement.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) told CTV News the plane flew to Pearson due to its longer runway, adding arrangements were made for affected passengers to ensure they reached their destinations.