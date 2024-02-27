Porter Airlines launching direct Ottawa-St. John's flights

Travellers will soon be able to fly direct between Ottawa and St. John's.

Porter Airlines has announced plans for direct service between Ottawa and St. John's, the first time an airline has offered direct service between the two cities in five years.

Daily round-trip service between Ottawa and St .John's will begin on June 6, with one flight daily.

"This route will be served by the Embraer E195-E2, the quietest single-aisle aircraft on the market. It features 132 seats configured two-by-two (which means no middle seats!), and fast, free WiFi for all passengers," Porter said in a statement.

"We are thrilled that Porter is addressing a key gap in our market by adding a non-stop route from YYT to Ottawa," Dennis Hogan, CEO of the St. John's International Airport Authority, said in a statement. "Connecting our provincial and national capitals provides a welcome option for passengers."

Porter Airlines says the flight will depart St. John's at 6 a.m., arriving in Ottawa at 7:45 a.m. The Ottawa-St. John's flight will depart the Ottawa Airport at 2:10 p.m., arriving in St. John's at 7:45 p.m.

The Ottawa Airport is now a Porter Hub, with flights available to over a dozen destinations in Canada and the U.S., including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Boston, New York and Orlando.