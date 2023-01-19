Porter Airlines offering $1 fares between Ottawa and Toronto

Porter Airlines is offering $1 fares for its inaugural flights between Ottawa and Toronto's Pearson International airport.

The airline announced last month it would add new flights between Ottawa and Pearson, part of a major expansion that will also bring it to western Canada for the first time.

The first flights between Ottawa and Toronto Pearson are on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

"For just $1 for your inaugural and return flight, plus airport fees and taxes, you can be on board our special flights," Porter said on its website.

Passengers must return on Feb. 1, 2 or 3 to be eligible for the $1 fare on the return trip as well. The roundtrip fare with taxes and fees works out to about $96.

Passengers on the inaugural flight will also receive $150 for a future Porter flight and a chance to win a free round trip.

The special fare is also being offered for flights between Pearson and Montreal, Halifax, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver. Some flights were already sold out as of Thursday morning.

Porter has operated flights between Ottawa and Toronto’s Billy Bishop airport since 2006. The new flights are possible because of Porter’s acquisition of 50 Embraer E195-E2 planes.