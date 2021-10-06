Porter Airlines resumes flights in northern Ontario

After being disrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter Airlines officially returned to all 18 of its year-round destinations Wednesday, including routes in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Timmins.

Porter flights initially restarted on Sept. 8, after suspending service due to the pandemic. Destinations were progressively added in the past month, the company said in a news release Wednesday.

The initial flight schedule, including flight frequency, can be found here.

But for now, Porter will fly twice a day in and out of Sudbury, while the Sault gets two flights a day during weekdays and one flight on Saturdays.

Timmins will get one flight a day for now, with another expected to be added in December.

“It’s a significant milestone in our recovery, as we return to all of our year-round markets,” Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines, said in the release.

“We’re looking forward to seeing more of our passengers in these destinations. Over 1,000 Porter team members are now at work supporting these efforts, as we focus on recalling our complete workforce and adding more flights in the coming months."

Porter has strengthened its existing standards with a focus on high levels of sanitization in order to protect the health of its passengers and team members. More information about the Healthy Flights program can be found on Porter’s website.

Passengers have the option to book a flight with the full refund option for $40 plus taxes. The refund option entitles customers to receive a refund, including base fare, taxes and fees, for their booking upon advance cancellation of their flight for any reason.