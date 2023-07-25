Porter Airlines to offer Ottawa-Edmonton flights this fall

Porter Airlines has announced it is expanding service to western Canada with a nonstop route from Ottawa to Edmonton.

The new route begins Oct. 4, the airline says, with one daily roundtrip flight operated on the 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

Introductory roundtrip fares start at $184.

According to a news release from the airline, the daily flight to Edmonton will depart Ottawa at 7:15 p.m. The daily Edmonton to Ottawa flight will leave at 9:10 a.m. local time.