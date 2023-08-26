Porter flying to sunny U.S. cities in new jets without middle seats this fall

Porter Airlines will be taking off to sunny U.S. destinations for the first time in its new fleet of jets this fall.

The Toronto-based airline announced Thursday it will be commencing its daily service out of Toronto Pearson International Airport to various cities across Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers.

The service out of Toronto Pearson to Tampa starts Nov. 1, Fort Myers on Nov. 10, Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 30 and Miami on Dec. 12.

“We are excited to welcome Porter Airlines for the first time ever at Miami international Airport and open our arms to more Canadian visitors to Miami-Dade county,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in Thursday’s news release.

“At 603,000 passengers in 2022, Canada was already MIA's 10th-busiest international market last year, and travel between Canada and MIA is up a whopping 44% so far this year. I look forward to seeing Porter Airlines' daily service from Toronto strengthen that thriving connection between Canada and Miami-Dade County even more."

Porter will be servicing these flights on their new panes, Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which the airline says offers an “elevated” flying experience.

There is free WiFi, free beer and wine served in glassware, and an assortment of premium snacks for all passengers onboard.

The plane is configured in a two-by-two formation, meaning nobody will have to shuffle into a middle seat.

The airline says there will also be priority check-in, seats with more legroom, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh meals through its all-inclusive PorterReserve fares – however these features can be purchased with PorterClassic fares for additional costs.

