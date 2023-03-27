Porter now offering direct flights from Ottawa to these three destinations

Travellers can now fly direct from Ottawa to Thunder Bay, Boston and Newark.

Porter Airlines launched daily non-stop service from the Ottawa International Airport to the three airports on Monday as part of its broader expansion plan for the capital.

Porter will offer one direct flight daily from Ottawa to Boston, and two flights daily from YOW to Thunder Bay and Ottawa to Newark.

The new daily service will use the 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft.

"Porter Airlines continues to impress us with their commitment to Ottawa-Gatineau," Ottawa International Airport Authority president Mark Laroche said in a statement.

"Not only was YOW Porter's first turboprop destination back in 2006, in February we were also first to host Porter's inaugural commercial jet service. As Porter's YOW-based hangar construction is well underway, this new air service is yet another step forward as Porter airlines embraces the National Capital Region's potential."

Porter currently operates eight non-stop routes from Ottawa International Airport. On May 17, Porter will launch direct service from Ottawa to Charlottetown.

Porter Airlines has announced plans to offer non-stop flights from Ottawa to Quebec City.