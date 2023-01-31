Porter reveals new jets with free Wifi, no middle seats alongside increased service

Porter Airlines will soon offer flights out of Toronto Pearson International Airport to a number of destinations on a fleet of new jets.

Previously, Porter exclusively flew out of Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, but the airline will soon be offering service from Pearson to Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Halifax, Edmonton, and Calgary, with select routes launching on Feb. 1.

The company also says it will eventually fly from Pearson to destinations in the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.

The new planes, Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, offer an “elevated” flying experience, Porter says. One hundred of these models will be added to Porter’s existing fleet, it said.

The Embraer E195-E2s are the “most environmentally-friendly single-aisle aircraft,” Porter said, adding that the planes are up to 65 per cent quieter and up to 25 per cent cleaner than previous-generation aircraft.

Travellers can enjoy free high-speed WiFi on flights and meals will be offered on longer-haul travels.

A two-by-two cabin configuration means no one will find themselves stuck in a middle seat.

The aircraft holds 132 seats and also offers in-seat power.

The routes being launched on Feb. 1 are from Toronto to Ottawa and Montreal. In the following weeks of February, the company says they will roll out routes to Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary, respectively.

Service from Billy Bishop Airport will continue to be offered by Porter for “regional’ routes.

Next stop, Pearson.



See you there starting February 1st ✈️ .



��: IG @ kevin_parada_massey#FlyPorter pic.twitter.com/pfsdvwc40x