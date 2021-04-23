Porters Lake, N.S. man, woman fined $1,000 for failing to self-isolate

A man and a woman from Porters Lake, N.S. have each been fined $1,000 for failing to follow self-isolation guidelines.

Halifax District RCMP say at 3 p.m. on April 20, they were notified of a man not following quarantine guidelines at a home in Porters Lake after returning from outside the Atlantic provinces.

When police attended the home, the man was not home. Later that day, officers returned and charged the man with failure to remain in self-quarantine or self-isolation for 14 days, under the Health Protection Act.

The next day, officers returned to the same Porters Lake address after receiving reports that a woman, who is a cohabitant of the home, was not self-isolating.

The woman was also charged with failure to remain in self-quarantine or self-isolation for 14 days under the Health Protection Act.

Both the man and the woman were fined $1,000 each.

Nova Scotia Health guidelines say that those arriving from outside Atlantic Canada are required to isolate in a completely separate space with a household, including no shared living spaces. If that’s not possible, everyone in the household also needs to self-isolate.