Portion of downtown London, Ont. evacuated Friday afternoon as a precaution

Crews from London District Energy are on site after a steam pipe was compromised below York Street in downtown London on Friday.

According to a release, the incident left localized property damage and a loss of heating services to some businesses and buildings in the area.

“Safety is our number one priority and that’s why we take this incident very seriously,” said Carlyle Coutinho, CEO of Enwave, which owns London District Energy. “While we do not yet know the cause of this incident, we deeply regret the impact on our customers and local residents. We are working diligently to restore service, repair the damage, and understand the cause to ensure it does not happen again.”

Neighbouring buildings, including CitiPlaza on Wellington Street were evacuated as a precaution and the evacuation was cancelled around 4:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.