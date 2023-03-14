Portion of Highway 1 reopens near Swift Current

A stretch of the Trans Canada has reopened following a closure in southwest Saskatchewan Tuesday morning.

As of 9:54 a.m., Highway 1 was reopened from Rush Lake, Sask. until the turnoff to Carmichael, Sask. including Swift Current, according to the Highway Hotline.

The stretch of highway had been closed since about 8 p.m. Monday night with weather conditions worsening throughout the evening.

The Highway Hotline said road conditions included reduced visibility, snow drifts and drifting snow as well as icy or slippery sections of roadway.

Travel was also still not recommended on many highways in the Swift Current area Tuesday morning.

More information about current conditions is available on the Highway Hotline website.

Widespread power outages have also been reported from Gull Lake, Sask. to the U.S. border, according to SaskPower.