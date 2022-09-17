Portion of Highway 17 near Arnprior, Ont. closed for roadwork this weekend

A section of Highway 17 near Arnprior is closed this weekend.

The Ontario Provincial Police warned drivers of road work at Calabogie Road that is closing a portion of the highway.

The Ministry of Transportation says the highway will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

A detour is in place via McLean Drive.

