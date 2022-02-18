Portion of Highway 402 closed between London and Sarnia because of poor road conditions

Area highways and streets remain snow covered and slippery following Thursday's bout of freezing rain along with a large dumping of snow into Friday across Southern Ontario.

Police across the region are reporting numerous crashes and closures.

OPP have closed eastbound Highway 402 from Nauvoo Road to Centre Road and the westbound lanes from Glendon Drive to Nauvoo Road because of poor road conditions and multiple crashes.

Motorists are asked to slow down and drive according to road conditions.

