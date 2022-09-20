Portion of Highway 6 closed due to fatal collision

Ontario Provincial Police have closed a section of Highway 6 just north of Guelph due to a fatal collision.

Just after 9:15 p.m., OPP said the highway had been closed between Wellington Road 51 and Wellington Road 7.

Wellington Road 36 between Highway 6 and Mill Road has also been closed.

This story will be updated.

