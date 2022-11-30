iHeartRadio

Portion of Highway 6 near Fergus reopens


An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)

A portion of Highway 6 just north of Fergus has been reopened.

The roadway was closed Wednesday due to a damaged hydro pole.

On Wednesday, just before 1 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Highway 6 has been closed between Sideroad 18 and Sideroad 19.

The highway reopened around 6 p.m.

