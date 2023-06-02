Portion of Howard Avenue now open after lengthy overnight closure

A section of Howard Avenue in Windsor has reopened following a closure for a bizarre reason.

According to Windsor police, there was some type of spill, possibly a cooking oil, from an unknown vehicle that coated the road near the E.C. Row Expressway off ramp.

The spill was not believed to be a danger to the public other than the slick driving conditions.

The ramp was closed for northbound traffic and Grand Marais to the south of the Expressway was closed for about eight hours.

Police say, "The City of Windsor Public Works Environmental Department worked throughout the night to restore the roadway."

All roads have reopened.