Portion of King Street closing near WLU for 8 months
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Jeff Pickel
Part of King Street near Wilfrid Laurier University is expected to close for the next eight months.
The closure is at Elgin and James Street.
A sign at the intersection says the closure will start around Jan. 31. However, as of Tuesday, it was still open to traffic.
The closure area is about 1.5 blocks, but it will cut off north Waterloo and the university area from Uptown Waterloo.
Construction work will replace the road, sidewalk and bike lanes, along with underground infrastructure to accommodate population growth.
It’s a continuation of work that started last year and shut down King Street in the same general area.
