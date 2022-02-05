Portion of King Street reopened following 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police said King Street South has reopened between Erb Street and William Street in Waterloo.

Police previously announced the street was closed just after 11 a.m. Saturday, less than an hour ahead of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration at Waterloo Town Square.

UPDATE:



King Street South has reopened.



Thank you for your patience.

On Friday, Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin said police have been monitoring rallies around the province, and are aware of "several potentially planned rallies" this weekend in Waterloo Region.

"While the WRPS respects the democratic right to peaceful assembly and protest, we will not tolerate any acts, threats of violence and/or any unlawful behaviour that jeopardizes the safety of our community," Larkin said in a Friday press release.

As a result of the scheduled gatherings, the City of Waterloo has temporarily closed the outdoor ice rink at Uptown Public Square to "manage the number of people in the area."

We are aware of a gathering in the Uptown Public Square. As a result, we have temporarily closed the ice rink to manage the number of people in the area. It will reopen later today.