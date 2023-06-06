Portion of QEW closed due to flammable liquid spill

The QEW is closed in both directions between Ontario Street and Victoria Avenue in Beamsville due to the spill of a flammable liquid from a transport truck, the Ontario Provincial Police said on Tuesday.

Police said service roads in the area are also closed. OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on Twitter that a tanker truck had spilled Class III goods, which are highly flammable.

Specialty vehicles are on site transferring the substance from the compromised trailer to a new one.

Schmidt said lanes are unlikely to reopen much before 6 p.m., and asked drivers to avoid the area, calling the incident “a mess.”

This is a developing story. More to come.

Closure of the #QEW between Ontario St. Beamsville and Victoria St.

Service roads also closed. This is due to a dangerous goods spill of Class 3 flammable liquid from a transport truck. No collision, no fire. Avoid the area. Expect heavy delays, updates to follow #BurlingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/Sjcrqqjpuq