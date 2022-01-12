Portions of Hwy. 11 closed after several crashes, one fatal

There have been four crashes on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on Wednesday morning, including one fatality, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious crash in the Earlton area shortly before 8 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"It has been confirmed that one person has died," OPP said.

The highway has been closed from the intersection of Highway 560 and Ninth Road in Englehart to the intersection of Golf Course Road and Drive-in Theatre Road in New Liskeard, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) said.

No word on how many vehicles are involved or the estimated reopening time, but OPP said it will remain closed for several hours.

Detours have been set up using highways 562 and 571 to avoid the section that is closed while investigators work.

SECOND CRASH

Further south on the same highway, a second collision closed another portion of the road, the MTO said at 8:21 a.m.

Highway 11 was closed near Cemetery Road between Latchford and Temagami, OPP said in a tweet at 9:15 a.m., due to a tractor-trailer is blocking both lanes.

The MTO said the road was reopened in a tweet at 10:40 a.m.

THIRD CRASH, SAME HIGHWAY

The third crash on Highway 11 is being reported by the MTO on Wednesday morning.

A crash in the northbound lane at Highway 112 junction has reduced traffic to one lane in the Tarzwell area. The northbound lane and shoulder are closed.

This comes about 14 hours after another stretch of the same highway was reopened following a two-vehicle crash in Eby Township that closed the road for around seven hours on Tuesday.

Highway 11 between Kenogami Lake and Matheson was reopened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday after a crash involving two commercial vehicles that sent one person to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FOURTH CRASH FURTHER NORTH

The fourth crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario has closed the road between Clear Lake Road in Kapuskasing and Alary Drive in Hearst.

"All lanes are closed," the MTO said at 10:50 a.m.

The crash happened in Val Rita, more than 10 kilometres west of Kapuskasing and involved two commercial vehicles, OPP said in a tweet.

Officers from the James Bay detachment of the OPP are investigating and there are no detours.

No word on if there are any injuries or how long the road will be closed.