Portuguese restaurant packs patio with Euro Cup fans

The tables were at capacity on the patio at Lisboa, a Portuguese bakery and deli in Kitchener, as people filled the limited space to watch Portugal and France face off in the Euro Cup.

Some people even standing on the sidewalk outside to take the match in.

Lisboa's owners said normally they would have had extra seating set up and people packed in to cheer on their favourite team. However, they were happy to welcome soccer fans back to their patio even with restrictions in place.

Fans were on the edge of their seats as they watched Portugal and France face-off, a rematch of the 2016 Euro Cup final, a game Portugal won. The game today ended in a tie, and while it was not the usual fanfare, patio goers were happy to be back to watch the beautiful game.

With a final score of 2-2, Portugal lives to play again on Sunday.