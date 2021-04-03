Positive COVID-19 cases found at two Saskatoon schools

A positive COVID-19 case has been has been found in both St. Philip School and Bethlehem Catholic High School.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) on Friday of the positive cases, the board said in a news release.

GSCS is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, the board said.

GSCS is unable to share or discuss details in order to protect the privacy of the individuals.