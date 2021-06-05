Positive COVID-19 cases found at two Saskatoon schools

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic School (GSCS) of a positive COVID-19 cases in two schools.

GSCS said the cases are in St. Bernard School and Holy Cross High School, according to a Friday evening news release.

The division said SHA is no longer informing them if cases are variants of concern, stating that care and management is the same for all cases.

GSCS says it is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers.

SHA is recommending that all close contacts get tested.

The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, the release said.

The affects classes will switch to online learning.