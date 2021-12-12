Positive COVID cases in Niverville child care centre and elementary school.

A Niverville Child Care Centre is temporarily closing its doors due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

CTV News has learned that Growing Minds Child Care Centre sent out an email to parents this weekend notifying them that the child care centre, as well as The Niverville Heritage Centre where it’s located, will close until December 21st due to a growing number of positive COVID cases.

They said a total of nine children and one employee have tested positive for COVID, and the boards’ decision to close was made in effort to proactively stop the spread.

In the email, Growing Minds said that Public Health has been delayed with their response times and contact tracing, so despite being asked not to share the information regarding positive cases, they wanted to give parents an opportunity to decide whether or not to isolate their child.

Growing Minds added that due to the strain this move will put on families, they won’t be charging any children who were scheduled to attend between December 13th and 20th.

Niverville Elementary School is also dealing with a positive COVID case.

On Sunday, a letter from Manitoba Health was sent out to parents confirming at least one COVID case was identified in the school.

The letter said there is no evidence of further spread, and students can continue to attend as long as they don’t have symptoms, close contacts have been identified and advised to self isolate.

CTV News has reached out to the Board of Directors at Growing Minds Childcare Centre for more information.