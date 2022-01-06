Positive highs in Calgary next week?

If you were driven here from Twitter, you already got the buzz - - the extreme cold warnings for much of southern Alberta (and even into some central regions) should begin falling away today.

When you check out the first few days of the forecast, you'll note a general lack of warmth, still. The biggest changes from yesterday evening are in the form of slight pullbacks on the lead-up to our warming trend, with the low temperature Saturday affected by a shortwave of chillier air.

That doesn't last all that long.

Model realism is starting to cycle back in for Monday – this after a couple of days where models were showcasing double-digit potential. I’m still not throwing myself at the "5 C or warmer" side of the scale, but I can say it’s not impossible. I lean toward there being too much chill yet to clear out before we hit a rise like that. Wind isn’t a major factor here – falling under the ridge of high pressure is. So, this warm-up will take time.

The longer-range expectations as we head toward the mid-month involve a slight pull-back, but nothing so dramatic as our close-out to December. Instead, we'll lean toward seasonal temperatures.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Mainly cloudy, chance of aft. flurries

Daytime high: -23 C

Evening: some cloud, low -25 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -21 C

Evening: risk of flurries, then clearing, low -25 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -19 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -26 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high -6 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -10

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5

Alan takes the pic of the day with this shot from near Milk River, with the beautiful sun pillar pairing with a rainbow of ice crystals!

