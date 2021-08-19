'Positive sign for our region': EIA celebrates return of first non-stop European flight

The first international flight since COVID-19 health restrictions were lifted by the federal government this month took off from the Edmonton International Airport (EIA).

Traci Bednard, EIA spokesperson, said Thursday marked an important day for the airport as it slowly returns to normal operations.

“We haven’t had international flights for almost a year and a half,” she said. “During COVID, there were times where we only had 13 non-stop flights.”

The airport had approximately 53 non-stop flights prior to the pandemic, including 20 international flights.

“Today is a really big day for our region,” Bednard added. “We are now up to about 26, of those 53 we had prior to (the pandemic).”

KLM 679 arrived at 4:33 p.m. on Thursday from Amsterdam after a stop in Calgary. The plane then departed EIA for Amsterdam Thursday evening.

Bednard said the airport is expecting a gradual return of further international non-stop and connecting flights, especially since the federal government provided clarity on travel requirements.

“It’s not about a flick of the switch,” she said. “We have seen a lot of new domestic services be introduced by the airlines. We’ve also seen announcement of U.S. services that will be starting over the next few weeks.

“We are definitely seeing a positive response from all the carriers.”

During the pandemic, the EIA would average around 300 passengers departing the airport in a day. As of today, Bednard said the airport will have 6,300 departing passengers.

The airport will continue to operate rapid-testing and PCR COVID-19 tests that can be booked online.

Travellers in Canada require facial coverings or masks to be worn on board aircraft and in the terminals.

Ashif Virani, a traveller heading to Norway through Amsterdam, is excited to be able to travel internationally direct from Edmonton again.

Virani said he has no fears about travelling internationally again.

“I think it’s good for people to have confidence in the system,” he said. “Take care of yourself and other people and we will be good.

“It’s still a virus, so just be cautious.”

Bednard said the return of international travel means more than just the opportunity to take a trip.

“Our community leaders, business leaders have identified air service as a key driver for our economic recovery and with that confidence, we’re able to communicate that opportunity to the airlines,” she added. “Seeing KLM restart this flight is a really positive sign for our region.”