Possibility of serious or life-threatening reaction prompts shrimp recall

Packages of black tiger shrimp distributed nationwide are being recalled because they contain sulphites which are not declared on the label.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the recall Thursday, warning those who have sensitivities to sulphites not to consume the products as they could cause a "serious or life-threatening reaction."

It is asking people to instead return the products to the store they were purchased at or to throw them away.

The recalled products include Searay Foods Inc. brand Thailand Black Tiger Shrimp raw headless deveined and headless shell-on deveined size 31-40.

Both products were produced on Sept. 21, 2020 and have an expiration date of Sept. 21, 2022.

The CFIA says there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.