Possible blue-green algae blooms close Moonlight Beach

In a social media post, the City of Greater Sudbury has indicated possible blue-green algae blooms at Moonlight Beach.

The beach and waterfront area is closed and there will be no supervised swimming.

"We will continue to monitor the area, follow beach procedures and educate the public of the risks," the city said in the post.

The city advises there are six other beaches with lifeguard supervision.

More information on beach options within Greater Sudbury can be found on the city's website.