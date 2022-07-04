Possible blue-green algal bloom at Moonlight Beach, Sudbury's health unit warns

Health officials in Sudbury are investigating a possible blue-green algal bloom at Moonlight Beach on Lake Ramsey in Sudbury.

In a news release, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks is testing water samples to confirm the presence of blue-green algae.

"As a precaution, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has posted signs advising the public to avoid swimming, drinking the water, and allowing pets into the water if the algal bloom is present at the beach," the release said.

"If no bloom is present, water can be used for regular recreational activities."

Blue-green algal blooms could also appear in other parts of the lake because blooms are not anchored. That allows them to move from one location to another through wind and water action. New blooms can also form.

"All residents on lakes or rivers should look for blooms in their area," the health unit said.

"Blue-green algal blooms have an unsightly pea soup appearance and foul smell, and can produce toxins."

The highest concentrations are usually found in blooms and scum on the shoreline. It's these "dense accumulations" that pose the greatest risk, the release said.

"The algae toxins can irritate a person’s skin and, if ingested, cause diarrhea and vomiting. If a person ingests high levels of toxin, they could suffer liver and nervous system damage."

For more information, visit the health unit's website or call 705-522-9200, ext. 398, or toll-free 1-866-522-9200.