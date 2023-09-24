'Possible child luring' under investigation in Summerland, B.C.
Mounties in the Okanagan say they're investigating a "possible child luring incident" that occurred on Wednesday.
Summerland RCMP said in a news release that they were notified of the incident the day after it happened.
According to police, a 10-year-old girl told her parents that she was approached by a man driving along Kelly Avenue between 8 and 8:30 a.m., as she was walking to Giant's Head Elementary School.
"The man asked the girl if she wanted a ride to school," the RCMP release reads. "The girl immediately ran in the opposite direction. The man did not continue his interaction, or follow the girl."
Police described the man as "scruffy looking," with short brown hair. He appeared to be approximately 40 years old.
He was driving an older model red truck that was not in good condition and had a green canopy, police said, adding that the man was smoking a cigarette during his interaction with the girl.
Police said their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on "this or similar incidents" should contact Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416.
