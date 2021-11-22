iHeartRadio

Possible cougar sighting in Mount Brydges, Ont.

A cougar is seen in a file photo. (Shutterstock.com)

The Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service has issued a warning about a possible cougar sighting in the community.

Police say the sighting cannot be officially confirmed, but police and the Ministry of Natural Resources want the public to be aware.

The animal was sighted in the northern portion Mount Brydges on Sunday.

The ministry is asking anyone else who has seen a similar animal in the area to let them know by email here.

