Possible COVID-19 exposure at AfroFest Ottawa Music and Art Festival

Ottawa Public Health is warning anyone who attended the AfroFest Ottawa Music and Art Festival last weekend to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The health unit says someone who tested positive attended the Sept. 4 festival at Mooney’s Bay Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. during their contagious period.

Anyone who attended should self-monitor for symptoms until Sept. 18, OPH says.

“Ottawa Public Health has assessed the nature of this event and determined that individuals who attended the event are at an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure as there were several opportunities for transmission to occur,” the health unit said in a news release Friday.

If you get symptoms, you should get tested and self-isolate even if you are fully vaccinated.

Anyone who gets tested should provide the testing number OTT-2021-263.

OPH says if you don’t have symptoms, you should not present for testing.

Anyone who attended the event and has questions can visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca/AfroFest for more information. If you have further questions, call Ottawa Public Health to speak with a public health nurse at 613-580-6744.

