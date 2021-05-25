Possible COVID-19 exposure at bank in Belle River: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added a Belle River bank branch to its potential COVID-19 exposure list.

WECHU is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the TD Bank at 380 Notre Dame Street.

The dates of possible exposure are:

May 12 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

May 13 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

May 14 from 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

May 17 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

May 18 from 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

The health unit lists public locations where a positive case of COVID-19 attended during their infectious period when it is determined there is a risk of public exposure and the WECHU is unable to contact everyone who has been exposed.

Locations will be removed from the website after 14 days from date of exposure.

Possible Public COVID-19 Exposure Notification. Visit our website for details: https://t.co/0633GvjOeW pic.twitter.com/mfkSrRfxYW