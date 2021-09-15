Possible COVID-19 exposure at Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.
A possible COVID-19 exposure has been identified at the outdoor market at Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane last weekend.
The WECHU is asking anyone who visited the market on Saturday, Sept. 11 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. to get tested immediately and monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days from the exposure date.
Locations are removed from the health unit’s list after 14 days from the last exposure date.
-
