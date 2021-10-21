Possible COVID-19 exposure at Harvest Bible Church

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public about a possible COVID-19 exposure at a local church.

The newest location added to the list is Harvest Bible Chapel Windsor at 2001 Spring Garden Rd.

The date of exposure is Oct. 17 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.

A pastor at the church was previously charged under the Reopening Ontario Act during the second lockdown last winter.